OTTAWA -- The federal ethics commissioner has launched an investigation into whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau breached the Conflict of Interest Act over his involvement in the WE Charity contract.

Mario Dion said concerns raised by opposition MPs about Morneau’s participation in the decision to award the organization a multi-million dollar government contract, given his close family ties to WE, satisfies the need for an investigation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also under investigation after revelations that his brother and mother were paid just under $300,000 for speaking engagements since 2016.

Morneau’s daughter Clare has spoken at WE events and his daughter Grace is currently a contractual employee.

On July 3, the government announced the deal with WE Charity to administer its $912 million student grant program had severed.

