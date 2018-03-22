OTTAWA – The Liberal majority has voted against the Conservatives' Opposition day motion, triggering what could be a marathon session of voting in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives set themselves up for the procedural showdown, based on whether or not the Liberals supported their motion to have a senior bureaucrat testify before a committee about the Atwal incident during the official trip to India.

In preparation for the government to not support its proposition, Conservative House Leader Candice Bergen put on notice nearly 260 motions, or "opposed votes," that MPs have to deal with before getting to the already scheduled vote on the government’s supplementary and interim estimates tonight.

The supplementary estimates are a document that outlines additional government spending.

Before the estimates can be voted on, the rules state MPs have to deal with any opposed votes, which by putting up so many, Bergen is essentially using them as a procedural tool. Each one opposes a different portion, or line, of the estimates.

"We’re going to us every tool that we have,” Bergen said ahead of the votes Thursday.

MPs spent the day debating the motion: to have the House call Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to instruct his national security advisor, Daniel Jean, to testify publicly at the Public Safety and National Security Committee before the end of the month.

It was defeated by a vote of 111 in support to 161 against.

The Tories already tried once to have Jean appear, in hopes of getting more answers about why he suggested in a background briefing to reporters that factions in the Indian government may have tried to sabotage Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to India in February, while others have disputed that theory. This briefing was given to reporters after photos surfaced of attempted murderer Jaspal Atwal with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at an event.

The Liberals voted down that previous attempt to hear from the senior official at the committee.

"We believe that committees do the important work that they need to do," Government House Leader Bardish Chagger told reporters ahead of the vote.

This process could keep MPs standing and sitting in the chamber for hours if the Conservatives force MPs to vote on each one.

Ahead of the votes MPs mused about how they plan to stay awake and fill their time between their turns to stand and be counted.

NDP MP Matthew Dube said he'd be "cuing up Netflix" to get him through the night to "try and have a little fun with it," while emphasizing that while long hours of voting can be "gruelling," it’s all part of the job.

At any time the Opposition could back down and stop the votes, but early indications from both sides of the House are that they are prepared to vote as long as it takes.