OTTAWA – The federal Liberal candidate running in the Burnaby South byelection against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has stepped aside, and apologized for comments she made about her opponent.

Daycare owner Karen Wang has issued a statement saying that she has decided to withdraw as the Liberal candidate after coming under fire for comments she made online about Singh.

As reported by StarMetro Vancouver, in a social media post, Wang referenced Singh being "of Indian descent," and billed herself as the only Chinese candidate in the running for the seat.

"In trying to speak about my own story and the importance of people of all different backgrounds getting involved in this important byelection, I made comments online that also referenced Jagmeet Singh's cultural background. My choice of words wasn't well-considered and didn't reflect my intent, and for that, I sincerely apologize to Mr. Singh," Wang said in a statement.

She had only been the candidate for a few weeks. The byelection is scheduled for Feb. 25.

"Recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada. The Liberal Party has accepted her resignation as the Liberal candidate in the Burnaby South by-election," Liberal Party spokesperson Braeden Caley told CTVNews.ca in an emailed statement.

"Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party of Canada have always stood for the full and equal participation of all Canadians in our democracy, regardless of their background. The Liberal Party has a clear commitment to positive politics and support for Canadian diversity, and the same is always expected of our candidates," Caley said.

