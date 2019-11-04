

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Colleagues praised Nicholas Kasirer as a nimble legal mind and devoted professional as they welcomed the newest member of the Supreme Court of Canada in a ceremony today.

The fluently bilingual Kasirer served on the Quebec Court of Appeal for a decade and spent 20 years as a professor of law at Montreal's McGill University, including as dean of the law faculty.

Kasirer was confirmed as a high court judge in August after being nominated by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Chief Justice Richard Wagner says Kasirer has already demonstrated a deep sense of collegiality, devotion and pride in his work.

David Lametti, who served as justice minister in Trudeau's most recent cabinet, notes Kasirer has joined the court at a time when it looks to be more accessible to Canadians.

Lametti says he is confident Kasirer will help advance these efforts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.