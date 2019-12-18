OTTAWA -- Former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has been chosen as The Canadian Press's newsmaker of the year for 2019.

News editors and producers cited her central role in the SNC-Lavalin affair in voting her the runaway winner of the title.

The scandal cost Justin Trudeau two ministers, his most trusted adviser, the country's top public servant and possibly his majority in the October election.

Wilson-Raybould was a star Liberal candidate in 2015 and became Canada's first Indigenous justice minister.

But she fell out with the prime minister over her refusal to order the negotiation of a "remediation agreement" for SNC-Lavalin, the Montreal engineering firm facing corruption-related charges over its dealings in Libya.

Shuffled to Veterans Affairs in January, she ended up resigning from cabinet and was expelled from the Liberal caucus, though she won re-election in Vancouver and now sits as an Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2019.