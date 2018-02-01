OTTAWA – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has announced an investigation into an allegation of "harassing behaviour towards women" against NDP MP Erin Weir.

Singh said the allegation is specific to Weir’s behavior and was towards "members of the NDP staff team."

He called the allegation of Weir’s behaviour "troubling," and added that he is appointing an independent investigator to look into the matter.

"In this case we just have a concern that has been raised by one of our members. The concern is serious enough for me to take action," Singh said, but added that he is not clear about the nature of the allegation.

Singh said based on what he is aware of, the allegation "does not suggest that it is sexual in nature, it’s just harassment."

In a statement to CTV News, Weir said he does not know what is being alleged but said MPs should be held to the highest standard.

"I am confident that I have not harassed anyone and welcome a prompt investigation to clear my name. I look forward to continuing to represent the people of Regina–Lewvan as a member of the NDP caucus."

At this point the NDP does not have a specific complainant coming forward. Singh said the concern was not from someone who experienced the alleged behaviour personally.

Singh said the allegation came to light through an email that was sent to caucus just over 36 hours ago.

Weir’s caucus duties are being temporarily suspended, pending the outcome of the "fair and full examination of the facts," Singh said.

Singh called the news conference on Thursday and was joined by NDP House Leader Ruth Ellen Brosseau and NDP Parliamentary Leader Guy Caron.

Weir is a rookie MP, elected to the House of Commons for the first time in 2015. He represents the riding of Regina-Lewvan, Sask.

"It is absolutely right that our party has a process to investigate any allegations of harassment," Weir said.