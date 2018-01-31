

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The leader of the federal Conservatives says he is launching an independent, third-party investigation of the Rick Dykstra controversy.

Andrew Scheer says the party can't determine the facts about how Dykstra was allowed to run in 2015 despite serious allegations of sexual assault while anonymous sources are talking to the media.

Dykstra stepped down as president of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives amid allegations of sexual assault dating back to his time on Parliament Hill -- accusations that were known to the federal party when they allowed him to seek re-election in his southern Ontario riding.

Scheer also says the party will also be strengthening its staff code of conduct, including requiring mandatory training, which will apply to candidates as well.

He says the details of the changes will be released publicly once they are in place.

Scheer made the announcement after today's caucus meeting, where Quebec MP Maxime Bernier said he'd be looking for answers about the controversy.