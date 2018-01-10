OTTAWA – Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says that she believes her report on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has had an impact, and shows that the ethics act could use amending.

"It had an effect," Dawson told the House of Commons ethics committee, discussing her report on the prime minister’s controversial family vacation to the Aga Khan's private island.

Scroll down or click here to recap our live coverage from the meeting

Dawson said that because Trudeau has now promised to clear all future family trips he takes ahead of time, and that the report brought attention to potential deficiencies in the Conflict of Interest Act currently, that her work had an impact.

During her Wednesday appearance before the committee, MPs asked for more details on information presented in her report, as well as revisited her recommendations to strengthen or clarify the Act, as she advocated for on a number of occasions during her decade as commissioner.

"The Trudeau Report has focused renewed attention on the Conflict of Interest Act and its perceived weaknesses," Dawson said. "I believe there is room for improvement."

Her appearance was made "as an individual" considering that she left her commissioner post on Jan. 8. The Liberals appointed Mario Dion, former Immigration Refugee Board chair, to replace her.

Conservatives try again to get Trudeau to testify

Dawson’s testimony came one day after the Liberals on the committee defeated a motion to invite PM Trudeau to testify.

At the end of the meeting, Conservative MP Peter Kent tried again to pass a motion inviting him, in light of Dawson’s testimony, but that attempt was also unsuccessful. The Liberal majority defeated the similar, but different motion by six votes to three.

'I probably would have said no'

Dawson also said that she "probably would have said no," if Trudeau had approached her about taking this trip ahead of time, if the same facts were presented then as she had when authoring the report.

"I probably would have said no… If I knew everything I knew here, that’s the advice I would give," Dawson said.

The definition of 'friends'

The Liberals focused many of their questions on the lack of a definition of friendship under the Act.

Dawson told the committee she thinks the exemption in the act regarding gifts for friends should be removed, saying it often leads to confusion, and attempting to define what a friend is for the purpose of the act would be difficult, because "friends can have all sorts of different meanings to different people."

In this case, Trudeau had argued that he didn’t think to clear the trip with the commissioner’s office ahead of time because he and the Aga Khan -- the Ismaili Muslim spiritual leader -- are close family friends.

Though, Dawson concluded otherwise. In her report she said that the evidence presented did not suggest the pair’s relationship was that of close friends.

'The Trudeau Report' findings

In her Dec. 20 report, Dawson found Trudeau to have contravened federal ethics law in regards to the Bahamian trip by:

Failing to arrange his private affairs to avoid being in conflict of interest;

Accepting the gift of accommodations on the private island, by someone who is registered to lobby his office;

Travelling on non-commercial aircraft charted by the Aga Khan; and

Not recusing himself from discussions that provided an opportunity to further the Aga Khan's interests.

Trudeau and his family were joined on the Dec. 2016 trip by Liberal MP and now Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan and his husband; as well as Liberal Party president Anna Gainey and her husband.

The report also notes that a "senior American official of a previous administration" -- later revealed to be former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry -- and friends were present during the Dec. 2016 stay.

The Aga Khan Foundation was registered to lobby Trudeau at the time of the Bahamian vacation.

Her findings made Trudeau the first prime minister to have been found in contravention of the federal conflict of interest rules. The Conflict of Interest Act came into force in 2006, under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

"We respect and obviously accept the full report of the Commissioner," said Trudeau at the time.

Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience.