OTTAWA – Former conflict of interest and ethics commissioner Mary Dawson is testifying before a House of Commons committee on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's breach of federal ethics rules.

Dawson, who authored "The Trudeau Report," on the prime minister’s controversial family vacation to the Aga Khan's private island, will discuss her findings with the MPs on the committee, Wednesday morning.

It is expected MPs will ask for more details on information presented in her report, as well as revisiting her recommendations to strengthen the Conflict of Interest Act, as she advocated for on a number of occasions during her decade as commissioner.

Her appearance comes one day after the Liberals on the committee defeated a motion to invite PM Trudeau to testify.

In her Dec. 20 report, Dawson found Trudeau to have contravened federal ethics law in regards to the Bahamian trip by:

Failing to arrange his private affairs to avoid being in conflict of interest;

Accepting the gift of accommodations on the private island, by someone who is registered to lobby his office;

Travelling on non-commercial aircraft charted by the Aga Khan; and

Not recusing himself from discussions that provided an opportunity to further the Aga Khan's interests.

Trudeau and his family were joined on the Dec. 2016 trip by Liberal MP and now Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan and his husband; as well as Liberal Party president Anna Gainey and her husband.

The report also notes that a "senior American official of a previous administration" -- later revealed to be former U.S. secretary of state John Kerry -- and friends were present during the Dec. 2016 stay.

The Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Foundation were registered to lobby Trudeau at the time of the Bahamian vacation.

Trudeau had argued that he didn’t think to clear the trip with her ahead of time because he and the Aga Khan -- the Ismaili Muslim spiritual leader -- are close family friends.

Dawson concluded that this did not suggest that "Mr. Trudeau and the Aga Khan were seeking to fulfil [sic.] opportunities to spend private time together as friends."

Her findings made Trudeau the first prime minister to have been found in contravention of the federal conflict of interest rules. The Conflict of Interest Act came into force in 2006, under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Following the report’s release, Trudeau apologized and pledged to clear all future family trips ahead of time.

"We respect and obviously accept the full report of the Commissioner," said Trudeau at the time.

Her appearance will be made “as an individual” considering that she left her commissioner post on Jan. 8.

The Liberals appointed Mario Dion former Immigration Refugee Board chair, to replace her.

