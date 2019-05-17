

CTVNews.ca Staff





Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance says the decision to suspend Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was his alone, made without any influence from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Vance made the comments Friday, after telling reporters on Parliament Hill that, while he regrets what happened to Norman, he would not answer any questions about the case at this time.

But before departing, he offered a brief remark.

"The prime minister did not pressure me to suspend him, ok? My decision, my decision alone because of the code of service discipline in the Queen's regulations and orders. Not the prime minister, not the minister, me. I own it."

The comments came the same day the Globe and Mail is reporting that PM Trudeau is responsible for triggering the RCMP investigation into Vice Admiral Norman.

According to the report, Trudeau was allegedly furious at the leak of classified information regarding a multi-million dollar naval ship contract.

Vice-Admiral Norman was charged with breach of trust last year, for allegedly leaking secrets from former Prime Minister Stephen Harper's cabinet.

Last week, federal prosecutors stayed the breach of trust charge against Norman.