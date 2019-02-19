

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Parliamentary Protective Service said it has completed an investigation into allegations that a group of black Canadians was racially profiled on parliament grounds, but the findings won’t be made public.

At the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Supt. Marie-Claude Côté, the interim director of the PPS, said the service hopes to learn from the incident.

“My expectation is for all of my employees to be respectful and professional and we are looking at how we can improve to ensure that such incident does not reoccur,” she said.

Joseph Law, the chief of staff to the PPS director, said in an email to CTVNews.ca that the details of the internal investigation “are not publicly available.”

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan issued his ruling related to the incident, saying that since it didn’t involve a member of Parliament and didn’t happen in the House, it should not be considered as a “question of privilege.” That procedure is raised when a member of Parliament believes there has been a violation of privilege or that contempt has been committed.

Regan emphasized the issue is no less serious because of that, adding that the Parliamentary Protective Service apologized publicly for the incident.

“The apology is a welcome first step, however it should not be construed as either a final step or a way to erase the harsh or unacceptable reality of what happened,” said Regan at the Procedure and House Affairs Committee on Tuesday. “Instead we are resolved to learn from it and to do better going forward.”

The alleged incident occurred on Feb. 4, when a group of black Canadians visited Parliament Hill to take part in an event called Black Voices on the Hill. Between meetings, 10 to 12 of them were asked by a security guard to disperse from the hallway.

Some of them went to wait in the cafeteria, when a man allegedly walked in and took a photo of the room. He apparently passed the photo along to security as part of a complaint detailing his discomfort. A security guard then approached members of the group who were not in the cafeteria and told them to wait outside between meetings.

One of the group members was Shevy Price, a Halifax musician. Price said the group asked the guard how they knew it was them in the photo. The guard allegedly said he knew because there were “dark skinned” people in the image.