VANCOUVER -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says gender equality is under attack and, in the age of social media, it's never been easier to taunt with abhorrent views.

Trudeau told the Women Deliver 2019 global conference on gender equality that hatred is creeping in the public debate, with interest groups trying to roll back women's rights, while politicians give into the pressure.

The prime minister didn't say what he was referring to, although last week he said he planned to talk to U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence about the growing number of American laws that restrict abortion.

Trudeau says the history of women's rights shows that every step forward is met by another push back, and women are still routinely facing misogynism, racism and hatred.

He also spoke of to the crowd from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, saying Canada can and must do better to end violence against all women.

Women Deliver is a global advocate for gender equality and the health, rights and well-being of girls and women, and the four-day conference is billed as the world's largest event advocating for those rights.