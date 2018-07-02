

CTVNews.ca Staff





Former prime minister Stephen Harper met Monday with U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow at the White House.

CTV News learned last week that Harper might meet with Kudlow, as well as American National Security Adviser John Bolton, who was the U.S. ambassador to the UN when Harper was prime minister.

The trip came as a surprise to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which has recently been the target of criticism by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration over trade.

Canada imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum and more than 70 other U.S. goods on Sunday, in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian-made steel and aluminum that began on June 1.

Since resigning as leader of the Conservative Party after his 2015 electoral defeat, Harper has written a book, started a consultancy firm and is serving as Chair of the International Democrat Union (ID).

Lori Williams, a professor of political science at Mount Royal University, said that meeting Bolton and Kudlow during the trade dispute could be “very significant” considering that Trump’s tariffs were created on national security grounds.

Although many have expressed concern that Harper could undermine the efforts of the Trudeau government, Williams tells CTV News Channel that Harper appeared careful not to do so in a recent interview on Fox News.

“On Fox, he emphasized the mutual benefits of economic trade between Canada and the United States and focused on the fact that we’re national security allies and not adversaries, distinguishing us from China and focusing on our shared interests,” Williams said.

“He’s part of an international community still that’s centre-right, provides advice and policy recommendations and so forth, and from that position may be able to appeal to conservative advisers perhaps in way that Prime Minister Trudeau cannot,” she added.