

The Canadian Press





ORLEANS, Ont. -- Former Conservative MP Royal Galipeau, who represented the Ottawa-area riding of Orleans for nearly a decade, has died at the age of 71.

His wife, Anne Pallascio, confirmed her husband's death on Saturday in a brief phone conversation with The Canadian Press.

Galipeau's former executive assistant, Bryan Michaud, says his one-time boss was a dedicated public servant and a humble man.

Galipeau was first elected to the House of Commons in 2006, and held the riding until he was defeated by star Liberal candidate Andrew Leslie in 2015.

He announced in February 2014 that he was battling a form of cancer called multiple myeloma.

Michaud says Galipeau's condition improved somewhat after his election defeat, but it worsened significantly over the past month.

Laureen and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and former colleague, Royal Galipeau. He leaves behind a legacy of thoughtful and dedicated public service. Our prayers are with his wife Anne and their children. — Stephen Harper (@stephenharper) January 28, 2018

Saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former colleague, Royal Galipeau. A gentleman dedicated to serving his community. My condolences to his friends and family at this time. pic.twitter.com/DGd88XTiXz — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 28, 2018

Saddened at news of the passing of former MP Royal Galipeau. Royal was a friend to so many in our Conservative family and a loyal representative of the people of Ottawa-Orléans. Our thoughts are with Royal’s family and loved ones. — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) January 28, 2018

My sympathies to the family and friends of Royal Galipeau on his passing. Royal was always a true gentleman and was a passionate voice for Orleans as a city councillor, library board member and M.P. Rest in peace — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 27, 2018

Saddened to learn of the passing of former MP and colleague, Royal Galipeau. Rest in peace, my friend. — Michael Chong ���� (@MichaelChongMP) January 28, 2018

My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Royal Galipeau. We will never forget Royal’s tireless work on behalf of Orléans. — Andrew Leslie (@AndrewLeslieMP) January 28, 2018

So sad to learn of the passing of a good friend and great parliamentarian Royal Galipeau....his family are in my thoughts and prayers. — John Baird (@Baird) January 28, 2018