OTTAWA – The 2019 federal election is "very likely" going to be the target of foreign cyber interference, with voters being the most likely targets of this anticipated meddling, a new report from Canada's electronic spy agency warns.

"An increasing number of foreign adversaries have the cyber tools, the organizational capacity and a sufficiently advanced understanding of Canada's political landscape to direct cyber interference during the 2019 federal election, should they have the strategic intent," the report states.

The report is an update to the 2017 Cyber Threats to Canada's Democratic Process report published by the Communication Security Establishment (CSE).

The 2017 report noted that Canada's electoral process would not be immune from potential interference by outside actors, and that federal candidates, parties, and voters are all at risk. The update notes that the likelihood of online election meddling has increased as the amount of cyber interference in other countries has increased over the last two years.

Now, CSE says that it is "highly likely" that interference in Canada’s democratic process will be done using similar tools that have been implemented in other countries, such as amplifying polarizing political issues; promoting one party over another; or discouraging participating in the election altogether.

The document repeatedly cites Russia as an example for a foreign country that has been proven to be conducting this kind of cyber interference, including during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. Though a CSE official speaking to reporters on background said that it is not anticipated that this interference will be on the same scale as what Americans experienced during that election.

The intention of cyber interference is to compromise or gain access to information, or to use online means to "covertly manipulate online information," with the intention of influencing voters' opinions and ultimately the outcome of the election.

Canada has already seen examples of foreign interference outside of the election period the report notes, citing foreign adversaries who have manipulated social media to spread false information about Canada and to amplify viewpoints that are critical of Canadian legislation; as well as foreign state-sponsored media attacks on federal cabinet ministers.

CSE is identifying four key trends from recent examples of foreign interference that could play out in Canada in the lead-up and during the upcoming election campaign:

Elections targeted by foreign threats are increasing worldwide, more than tripling in OECD countries since the last time Canada held a federal election in 2015;

Online foreign interference increasingly targets voters directly through creating and spreading misleading information on social media;

Politicians, their parties, and their staff are targets for more advanced cyber attacks such as obtaining private information for the purpose of blackmail, accessing campaign databases, or being discredited by AI-generated video that appears real, known as “deep fakes”; and

The electoral system itself is not immune, though in Canada where paper ballots are still used it is not considered a likely or even possible avenue for meddling.

Democratic Institutions Minister Karina Gould and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are holding a news conference to discuss the report's findings.

In January the federal government unveiled a series of new measures aimed at further shoring up Canada's electoral system from foreign interference, and enhancing Canada's readiness to defend the democratic process from cyber threats and disinformation. This includes a new plan to inform Canadians about serious meddling attempts during the campaign; the creation of a multi-departmental task force aimed at preventing interference attempts; and launching a new campaign for citizen-literacy about misinformation online.