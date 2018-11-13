

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Science Minister Kirsty Duncan is making good on a promise to help young researchers who are trying to establish themselves in their fields.

But the Liberals' promised commitment to run a government that believes in science hasn't led to funding research within the government itself, a watchdog group says.

Duncan is at the University of Toronto this morning, where she's detailing plans to spend $210 million over the next five years to expand the Canada Research Chairs program. The money was promised in last February's federal budget and will include new grants of up to $20,000 to help emerging scientists get their research projects off the ground.

Another 285 research chairs will be created with the funding, which government documents suggest will start with an additional $25 million this year and grow to $50 million a year by 2022-23. In the budget, the stated aim was that 250 research jobs would be created specifically for scientists in the early stages of their careers. Duncan's office hasn't yet provided details about how that target is to be met.

The budget also promised the money would be used to diversify the recipients, with more women, visible minorities, Indigenous people, and people with disabilities nominated, but no details on that are available yet either.

Improving diversity, particularly to get more women appointed to research chairs, has been one of Duncan's priorities. In 2017 she threatened to cut universities off from future grants under the program if they didn't start nominating more women.

The threat worked. In September, 41 per cent of the nominations universities made for the latest round of chair appointments were women. The number of female research chairs has increased from about one in four in 2009 to almost one in three today.

Katie Gibbs, executive director of Evidence for Democracy, which argues for the use of science in policymaking, said the government's budget commitments are now more than half of what was urged in a review in 2017.

"It's definitely a big investment. Not hugely transformational but a solid investment. I think overall it made the research community quite happy," she said.

She said there is grumbling among researchers that the extra funds for granting councils that distribute money to academic researchers for particular projects -- a promised $925 million between now and 2023 -- are not flowing yet, and there are still gaps in covering the ongoing operating costs of labs.

But Gibbs said the biggest concern is that the government's own scientific work is still flailing. Overall Canada's spending on science is up almost 10 per cent since the Liberals took office but spending on in-house research is actually down.

Environment and Climate Change Canada, Health Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, Natural Resources Canada and Statistics Canada are among 18 departments whose internal budgets for scientific research are lower today than almost a decade ago.

The federal Conservatives took heavy criticism from the scientific community for cutting science jobs and funding, and accusations were made that government scientists were kept from speaking publicly about their research unless explicitly given permission from political authorities.

Gibbs said the Liberals have loosened the muzzle somewhat but funding for government science has not been restored.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says spending on science done by the government for 2018-19 is $112 million less than the Conservatives spent in their final year in office. The institute, the largest union representing professionals in the civil service, including scientists, said research-and-development funding for government scientists is almost $900 million less in 2018-19 than it was in 2010-11.

In 2016, the last year for which statistics are available, Canada ranked 21st out of 27 developed countries whose science spending is tracked by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.