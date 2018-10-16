OTTAWA – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has introduced a new piece of legislation that proposes to overhaul how federal inmates are separated from the general prison population, eliminating solitary confinement as it is known. The new legislation also allows the use of body scanners in the federal prison system.

Bill C-83 proposes several changes to the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, including replacing the current administrative segregation system with “structured intervention units.” These new units, or SIUs will allow inmates to still be separated from the general inmate population if they cannot exist safely among other prisoners.

Those being segregated will still have regular access to rehabilitative programs and daily visits from healthcare professionals, including mental health experts.

Inmates placed into SIUs will have four hours a day outside their cell, as well as two hours a day of "meaningful" human contact.

"This proposed legislation would transform the way Federal Corrections manages inmates whose behaviour poses a security and safety risk that cannot be managed within the mainstream inmate population," a senior departmental official told reporters during a background briefing on the new bill.

"This approach will allow us to maintain those vital levels of safety and security within correctional facilities, the capacity to separate offenders from other offenders," Goodale said, speaking with reporters in the House of Commons foyer. He added that, at the same time, federal corrections officers will "be better able to continue programming and interventions and addressing mental heal issues and so forth, which was not possible under the previous administrative segregation approach."

The bill also changes the rules to allow for the use of body scan imaging technology as an alternative to body cavity searches to prevent contraband from entering prisons.

It also proposes to enhance health services for all inmates, including access to patient advocacy services to help them better understand their healthcare rights, and recognizing the importance of clinical independence to health care professionals within federal correctional facilities.

The legislation includes new provisions that, in all correctional decisions, background and systemic factors have to be considered in the cases of Indigenous inmates. It also replaces the term “aboriginal” with the word “Indigenous” throughout the Act.

Bill C-83 permits victims who attend Parole Board of Canada hearings access to audio recordings of the proceedings after the fact, to alleviate many participants' difficulty fully processing them as they happen.

The bill comes after Ontario and British Columbia Superior Court decisions on the use of segregation, and is meant to implement recommendations from the coroner’s inquest into the death of Ashley Smith.

Goodale called the bill "urgent," citing the months-away deadlines the courts have placed on the federal government in their respective decisions.

Smith's 2007 prison death was ruled a homicide after the teen choked to death in her isolation cell. Smith choked herself to death with a cloth strip in her cell at the Grand Valley Institution in Kitchener, Ont. Guards who videotaped her death testified that they did not intervene in time to save Smith's life because they were under strict orders from prison management not to enter her cell.