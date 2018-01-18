

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Ontario government has agreed to stop putting inmates with mental-health disabilities in solitary confinement.

The commitment comes under a consent order from the Human Rights Tribunal.

Segregation for the mentally ill will only be allowed under exceptional circumstances.

Human rights Commissioner Renee Mandhane says the order sets out steps Ontario must take to ensure people with mental-health disabilities are kept out of segregation.

Those steps include identifying such prisoners as well as tracking and monitoring segregation use and its impact on health.

The order arose from an application in 2012 by a woman who said she was placed in long-term isolation because of her mental-health disabilities and gender.