OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced a much-anticipated gun control bill that includes measures to enhance background checks for prospective gun owners and toughen some rules around the transportation of handguns.

The bill also forces gun shop retailers to validate a licence before completing a firearm purchase, and to keep the name of gun buyers on file.

It also includes promised measures to repeal changes made by the previous Conservative government.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is the sponsor of the bill, which was tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday.

During the 2015 election campaign the Liberals pledged to introduce gun control legislation and have faced pressure from both sides of the issue leading up to today’s tabling.

In a series of tweets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the bill is about “taking action for common sense gun control, better background checks, and safer communities – while protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”