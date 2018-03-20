

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government has introduced a much-anticipated gun control bill that includes measures to enhance background checks for prospective gun owners and toughen some rules around the transportation of handguns.

The bill also forces gun shop retailers to validate a licence before completing a firearm purchase, and to keep the name of gun buyers on file.

It also includes promised measures to repeal changes made by the previous Conservative government.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is the sponsor of the bill, which was tabled in the House of Commons Tuesday.

During the 2015 election campaign the Liberals pledged to introduce gun control legislation and have faced pressure from both sides of the issue leading up to today’s tabling.

In a series of tweets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the bill is about “taking action for common sense gun control, better background checks, and safer communities – while protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.”

The fact is, gun violence has risen in this country, and is a clear threat to public safety. We’re acting on our campaign commitment to crack down on gangs & illegal handguns, and put tighter controls on assault weapons. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 20, 2018

We’re also introducing stronger and more rigorous background checks on gun sales. And if you want to buy a gun, by law you’ll have to show a license at the point of purchase. Right now that’s not a requirement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 20, 2018

The rules for taking handguns to gun shows, across the border or to unusual places will get tougher too. But the rules for transporting long guns will not change. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 20, 2018