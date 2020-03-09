OTTAWA -- Justice Minister David Lametti will be adding another bill to the government's agenda later today, when he tables new amendments to the Criminal Code, to impose a ban on conversion therapy.

The legislation — a campaign promise and evolution on the government's position last parliament — would prohibit religious counselling seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity nationwide.

The practice has been widely discredited and disparaged by several health and human rights groups, but these therapies are believed to still be offered in Canada.

Lametti and Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth Bardish Chagger will be making an announcement about the bill on Monday afternoon, after it's tabled.

The pair were mandated to move forward with a ban on conversion therapy, after Trudeau promised action on eradicating the "harmful and scientifically disproven practice," during the 2019 fall federal election campaign.

In addition to the bill, Lametti is expected to take additional steps in line with the provinces and municipalities given the span of jurisdictions and potential enforcement requirements, such as bylaw changes.

Before coming out with the promised ban during the campaign, the Liberal's position had been that health regulations are a provincial and territorial responsibility and implored the provinces to take this initiative on.

Currently, some offences like kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault or even fraud may apply to those conducting conversion sessions, but the government has indicated that the Criminal Code as it stands could go further to explicitly deter and punish those who engage in this practice.

A now-retired Senator, Serge Joyal has already introduced a bill in this Parliament, aimed at cracking down on the practice. His proposal, in Bill S-202 was to make it an offence to advertise conversion therapy services and to obtain financial or other material benefits from providing conversion therapy to anyone under the age of 18.

In a previous interview with CTVNews.ca Joyal said that he wanted to get the ball rolling and push the government to "stand by their electoral platform commitment," and would be happy to have his proposal — now being spearheaded by Independent Sen. Rene Cormier — to be superseded by a government bill.