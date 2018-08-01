

Laura Payton, CTVNews.ca





OTTAWA -- The federal government is relaxing its carbon tax limits on large emitters, giving industry more room before companies starting paying.

A spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna confirmed the move to CTV News following a report in the Globe and Mail.

The government had initially planned to tax companies for emissions over 70 per cent of an industrial sector's average pollution intensity, but is easing the limit in most sectors to allow for emissions up to 80 per cent of the industrial average. In "a small number of sectors," the limit will be even higher and allow emissions up to 90 per cent of the industry average.

"We consulted broadly with industry," Caroline Theriault said in a statement.

"We will continue to engage with Canadian industry throughout the process of developing these regulations. We are committed to providing draft regulations in Fall 2018."

The government introduced its proposed limits last January.

The Liberals took power on a promise to improve the previous government's environmental record, announcing a year after it took power that all provinces and territories would have to introduce carbon pricing -- a carbon tax or cap and trade system -- or face having one imposed.

The government of Saskatchewan has asked the province's Appeal Court to determine whether the federal government has the power to impose a carbon price, and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has recently found an ally in recently elected Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who said at the premiers gathering last month that his province would join the legal fight.