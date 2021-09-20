Tracking instances of election night voting irregularities and misinformation
Published Monday, September 20, 2021 2:12PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 21, 2021 12:21AM EDT
Share:
EDMONTON, ALTA. -- A 36-day election campaign has come to an end as Canadians cast their ballots to determine who will form the next government. Throughout the campaign, CTVNews.ca has been tracking instances of online disinformation and fact-checking the candidates as they vied for your votes.
Related election live blogs:
- Live updates: Election 2021 results and analysis
- Live updates: Voters' Viewpoint panel on what was missing this election race
- Live election map results
Web journalist Nicole Bogart provided real-time analysis on election night and tracked instances of voting irregularities, as well as election night misinformation spread through social media.
RELATED IMAGES