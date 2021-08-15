MONTREAL -- New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh kicked off his campaign in Quebec, where the party fell to one seat in the 2019 election, saying he wants to show Quebecers how hard the NDP fought for them during the pandemic.

"A lot of people have genius questions, and we can answer those and provide more information and I am confident Canadians, Quebecers, everyone can do their part in the pandemic with more transparency," Singh told reporters in Montreal.

Thousands of Quebecers marched through the streets of Montreal on Saturday to denounce the provincial government's plan for a COVID-19 vaccine passport. Ralliers expressed their mistrust toward not only Quebec Premier Francois Legault but also Ottawa and Trudeau.

Singh said it was important for people to have confidence in the federal government's decisions, adding that he intended to rebuild trust.

"One of the most important things we can do is give transparency, clear evidence, clear reasons why," Singh said, before introducing one of Quebec NDP's candidates and epidemiologist Nima Machoul.

Machoul called Trudeau's decision to call an election and spend money on the campaign instead of the pandemic "irresponsible." She said in an interview with The Canadian Press in order to improve people's trust toward the government, education and transparency were key elements.

"We must explain to people why we need vaccination, why we need measures to get out of the pandemic. Otherwise, when the measures are not clear and are not logical, people stop following," Machoul said.

Singh blasted Justin Trudeau's early election call as "selfish." The Liberal leader's decision shows that he doesn't want to follow through on his promises and Canadians will pay the price, he said.

"Despite things getting worse, we see Justin Trudeau focused on an election," Singh said.

"We are still in a pandemic and we are still worried about it. People are referring to the pandemic and said we have all been in the same boat, but clearly not. We have been in the same storm but some people have ridden the storm in luxurious yachts while others are in leaking life-saving boats."

He said Trudeau should have focused on pressing issues such as the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the climate crisis instead of sending Canadians to the polls.

The NDP leader also hit his familiar messages of fighting for working Canadians and taxing the ultrarich, emphasizing how he will make the wealthy and big corporations pay their "fair share" and build a recovery from the pandemic that works for everyone.

He said people across Canada are facing bigger challenges than before as it's getting harder to find a job that can support one's family, the climate is in crisis, the housing market is out of reach and there is a growing need for better seniors' care and mental health supports.

The election call coincided with the Pride march for the LGBTQ community in Montreal, where the NDP leader was heading after his news conference.

He addressed the crowd on a sunny afternoon at Lafontaine Park, flanked by his wife, NDP candidates including deputy leader and lone Quebec MP Alexandre Boulerice and members of the New Democratic Youth of Quebec.

Boulerice said Singh's decision to launch the campaign in Montreal goes to show how important Quebec is to the party. Boulerice reiterated how the election was unwanted, adding that the feeling was also shared among Quebecers.

"Let's take the feeling of frustration and anger and we will make the Liberal pay the price," Boulerice said. "We must prevent them from having a majority and we must send the message that we are going to elect people to go and fight for everyone."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2021.