HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Much of the country is waking up to "more of the same" Tuesday morning after Canadians re-elected another Liberal minority government in the 2021 federal election.

After five weeks of campaigning during a pandemic, and with mail-in ballots still left to count, the Liberals managed to hold on to power despite coming up short in a bid to win a majority.

"You are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get us through this pandemic and to brighter days ahead,” Trudeau said following his election win Tuesday morning.

As of 8 a.m., the Liberals were elected in 158 ridings while the Conservatives have clinched 119, Bloc Quebecois 34, NDP 25, Green 2 and the People's Party of Canada 0.

From "More of the Same," and "Deja Phew!" to "Grit Happens" and "Minority retort," here's a look at how newspapers across the country covered the results the morning after the federal election.

Calgary Herald

Calgary Sun

The Guardian

Hamilton Spectator

Montreal Journal

National Post

Ottawa Sun

The Examiner

The Standard

The Globe and Mail

The Province

The Record

The Star

The Telegram

Vancouver Sun

Free Press