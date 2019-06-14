

CTVNews.ca Staff





Although new cannabis regulations regarding the legalization of edibles, extracts, and topicals will come into force on Oct. 19, as promised, Canadians will have to wait until mid-December before they will be able to purchase them in stores and online.

On Friday, the federal government announced amendments to its regulations governing the legal production and sale of edibles, extracts, and topicals.

Under the new rules, licensed producers will be required to provide Health Canada with 60 days notice of their intent to sell new cannabis products. The government agency will begin accepting those notifications on Oct. 17.

Because federal cannabis licence holders will need time to comply with the new regulations and provincial and territorial distributors and retailers will need to obtain the products before sale, government officials said consumers should expect to see a “limited selection” of edible products in stores and online in mid-December, at the earliest.

In addition to the timeline for the introduction of legal edibles to the market, government officials released specific regulations on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound which produces a high, allowed in each package.

For cannabis edibles, such as baked goods and beverages, a maximum of 10mg of THC per package will be permitted.

“Limiting the amount of THC to 10mg lowers the risk of a serious adverse reaction, including the risk of hospitalization when it is accidentally consumed by an adult or a child,” officials said.

Cannabis extracts, such as vaping liquids, wax, and oil, will be limited to 10mg of THC per unit, such as a capsule, and 1,000 mg per package.

Lastly, the amount of THC for topical products, such as creams, lotions, and balms, will be restricted to 1,000 mg of THC per package.

As is already the case with vaping rules, the types of ingredients that can be used in these edible products will also be regulated in order to discourage young people from taking them.

For example, ingredients such as sugars, caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, sweeteners, and colourants will be prohibited from these products.

The packaging, too, will be restricted with only plain, child-resistant packaging allowed so as not to appeal to younger people. The packaging will also be prohibited from containing elements that would associate them with alcoholic beverages, tobacco, or vaping products.

Additionally, the products’ packaging cannot include any health, dietary, or cosmetic claims on them; instead, they must include the standardized cannabis symbol for products containing THC as well as a health warning message.

The government is also encouraging Canadians who decide to use cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals to “start low, go slow.” It’s warning that the effects of impairment are slower to take effect when ingesting cannabis compared to inhaling. The effects can be felt for up to 12 hours.

Health Canada will also launch a new “evidence-based education resource” that will provide Canadians with updated educational content online.