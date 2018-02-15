Canada to rejoin NATO AWACS program, defence minister confirms
From left, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, and Italian Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti pose during a signature ceremony for a Maritime Multi-Mission Aircraft on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO Defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:07AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 10:09AM EST
OTTAWA - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada will rejoin NATO's airborne warning and control system, a program which the Harper government abandoned.
Speaking in a conference call from Brussels after a series of meetings with NATO ministers, Sajjan says the so-called AWACS program is important and that the previous government pulled out needlessly.
He says that in an alliance like NATO, each country needs to contribute its fair share.
Rejoining the program means Canada will support its operations and support budget.
Sajjan says doing so will cost between $17 million and $20 million a year.
On Friday, Sajjan will take part in the annual, global Munich Security Conference, a major forum on international security.