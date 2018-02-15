

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada will rejoin NATO's airborne warning and control system, a program which the Harper government abandoned.

Speaking in a conference call from Brussels after a series of meetings with NATO ministers, Sajjan says the so-called AWACS program is important and that the previous government pulled out needlessly.

He says that in an alliance like NATO, each country needs to contribute its fair share.

Rejoining the program means Canada will support its operations and support budget.

Sajjan says doing so will cost between $17 million and $20 million a year.

On Friday, Sajjan will take part in the annual, global Munich Security Conference, a major forum on international security.