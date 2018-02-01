Navy commodore plays down Canada's encounter with Russian warships
HMCS Charlottetown returns to port in Halifax on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 after participating in Op Reassurance, Canada's contribution to NATO security operations in central and eastern Europe. Charlottetown left Halifax on June 27, 2016 and joined the NATO fleet operating in the Mediterranean Sea. (File/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 4:17PM EST
OTTAWA -- A senior naval commander is playing down an account from one of his sailors of a seemingly tense standoff between a Canadian warship and Russian vessels during a recent deployment.
The encounter occurred while HMCS Charlottetown was deployed on a six-month operation between August and January that included monitoring Russian military activity in the Baltic and Mediterranean seas.
In an interview with SooToday.com, an online publication in Sault Ste. Marie, Leading Seaman Cory Johnson, who served onboard the Charlottetown, described having to ready the ship's missiles at one point as the Russians neared.
The Canadian and Russian vessels were not in communication at the time, and Russian fighter aircraft also flew over the NATO force to which the Charlottetown was attached, Johnson added.
But Commodore Craig Skjerpen, commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, says there was never any point where the Russians got too close and that the Charlottetown's captain felt the situation was under control.
Skjerpen says such encounters do occur from time to time and may seem tense to more junior sailors on board, but that both the Canadians and Russian acted professionally and at no time was it unsafe.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man in stable condition after being shot in head at Maniwaki courthouse
- Twin wants to know where cremated brother's diamond ring wound up
- Editor of student newspaper out after publishing controversial articles
- Thieves steal portable toilet, internet laughs: 'Police have nothing to go on'
- Toronto man charged after 71 firearms seized