

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is “disappointed” the United Kingdom revoked the citizenship of accused ISIS fighter and dual British-Canadian citizen Jack Letts, according to a statement from Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale’s office.

His statement outlined that the Government of Canada is aware of Lett’s citizenship being revoked and that “Canada is disappointed that the United Kingdom has taken this unilateral action to off-load their responsibilities.”

Letts, who was dubbed "Jihadi Jack" by the U.K. media, was detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years after he went to Syria and crossed into territory held by the Islamic State.

“Terrorism knows no borders, so countries need to work together to keep each other safe,” the statement read.

The U.K.’s actions may make the alleged ISIS fighter the sole responsibility of the Canadian government.

“We are not able to comment on specific cases or national security operational matters,” the statement went on to read, adding that Canadians involved in terrorism or violent extremism have to be held accountable for what they’ve done.

Goodale’s office also said its aware of other Canadian citizens in Syria but that consular services cannot be given because of “undue risk in this dangerous part of the world.” The statement added there is "no legal obligation to facilitate their return."