OTTAWA – The Canadian government is still finalizing how to come up with "the best possible retaliation list" and that could mean the number of American goods getting slapped with an extra tax could grow, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period with Evan Solomon, Freeland said the $16.6 billion in countermeasures set to come into effect on Canada Day could expand or contract by the time the window for consultations closes on June 15.

Freeland said her department wants to hear from Canadian businesses and consumers about the list of dollar-for-dollar countermeasures to mitigate any unintended consequences for Canadians.

"Is there something on that list which causes some real difficulties? Let us know. And maybe there’s something you think should be on the list which isn’t there," she said.

"That consultation is real, we're going to take advantage of it, to have the best possible retaliation list."

On Thursday, U.S. levelled steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, among other countries, and Ottawa retaliated with its own trade action, including new taxes on steel, aluminum, and various other American products.

This included slapping surtaxes aimed to hit major industries in some high-profile Republican districts, that in total represent the value of the 2017 Canadian exports affected by Trump's move.

Among the additional products originating from the U.S. that may be subject to surtax are specific types of coffee, prepared meals, pizza, chocolate, condiments, toiletries, beer kegs, whiskies, various household items, and motorboats.

Canada selected goods that they can easily replace with local or international alternatives, keeping in mind the cost to Canadians.

Though, hitting back didn’t cause Trump to back down; instead, he took to Twitter Friday morning. In a 274-character tweet, Trump implored his neighbour to the north to open its markets, criticizing Canada for being "highly restrictive on trade."

Asked what Canada's plan is if the U.S. swipes at Canada again, Freeland said the federal government is "ready for anything… ready for any and every eventuality."

Canadians should be insulted: Freeland

Speaking to the war of words and exchange of trade action, Freeland said Canadians should be insulted.

"I think we should all be insulted. Canadians, European NATO allies… it is illegal and it is not the way you treat your closest allies," she said. On Friday, Canada filed World Trade Organization and NAFTA litigation in response to what Ottawa called "illegal" U.S. tariffs.

Asked whether or not at the end of the day all political figures engaging with Trump are at his whim, Freeland said: "I will leave you and Canadian journalists and Canadian citizens to judge the steadiness or otherwise of this U.S. administration."

Though she did say that as of Tuesday Freeland was told by her U.S. counterpart Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer that no final decision had been made on the tariffs, but by Thursday morning they were given notice.

"It's certainly the case with this U.S. administration that decisions seem to be taken quite close to a final deadline," she said.

'He's re-writing the trade agenda'

On CTV's Question Period, former interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said she’s supportive of the action taken by the federal government, but uncertainty looms over whether it will make a difference. "In terms of the trajectory Trump is on, when you follow what he has done over the course of the last year, everything he has threatened, he has followed through on when it comes to trade action," she said.

"He's rewriting the trade agenda for his own interests, and it's working. That is a big problem for the rest of us."

Citing the sunny job numbers and unemployment rate in the U.S. Ambrose said while trade action will hurt both sides, the Americans have a larger economy that "can withstand a trade war longer than we can."

On CTV's Question Period, Morneau said he will be speaking with his U.S. counterpart Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about how these tariffs are in neither country's best interest.

"We've been absolutely clear on the retaliation… They’re targeted. We also, though, want to do this in a way that's appropriate," Morneau said. "This is the way we get back to the table."

Tariffs a 'ruse' to squeeze NAFTA countries

On CTV's Question Period, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman called Trump’s tariffs a "ruse" and a "pretext" to squeeze both Canada and Mexico on NAFTA.

Both Ambrose and Heyman said they worry the tariffs are an indication Trump doesn’t want to see a deal on NAFTA reached, and rather the entire dance has been about political gain for the U.S. President.

"I'm starting to worry that he’s not going to get what he wants through NAFTA," said Ambrose, who is a member of the federal NAFTA advisory panel.

"It started as politics and that’s exactly where we still are, waiting around to see what is going to be enough for Donald Trump to say: 'I got what I wanted.'"

Heyman predicted Trump with upend NAFTA, but Freeland said Canada is still trying to make a NAFTA deal happen.

Watch Question Period Sunday mornings on CTV, CTV News Channel, CTVNEWS.CA, and CTV News GO at 11 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, 9 a.m. MT and 8 a.m. PT