

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Sen. Lynn Beyak is applauding an online survey that suggests a majority of Canadians believes the government apologizes too much for residential schools and that Indigenous people should integrate more even if it means losing their culture.

The controversial senator was ousted from the Conservative caucus in January after she posted letters on her website supporting her defence of residential schools -- but that hasn't silenced her on the subject.

She has issued a press release today welcoming the results of an online survey from the Angus Reid Institute.

Fifty-three per cent of respondents said Canada spends too much time apologizing for residential schools.

And more than half said Indigenous people should have no special status and would be better off integrating into Canadian society, even at the cost of losing their traditions and culture.

Beyak says it's "refreshing" to read what she calls an "unbiased article and poll" that "reflects what Canadians believe."