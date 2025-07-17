ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

PM Carney pledges to ‘listen’ as First Nations say one meeting won’t resolve concerns about major projects law

By Rachel Aiello

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
‘There’s a lot of work to do’: AFN Chief speaks following meeting with PM Carney

‘There’s a lot of work to do’: AFN Chief speaks following meeting with PM Carney

Indigenous leaders hope meeting with PM ‘is the first step of many’

Indigenous leaders hope meeting with PM ‘is the first step of many’

Carney: One Canadian Economy Act has Indigenous economic growth ‘at its core’

Carney: One Canadian Economy Act has Indigenous economic growth ‘at its core’

Consensus ‘going to be really hard to come by’: historian on PM’s summit with First Nations leaders

Consensus ‘going to be really hard to come by’: historian on PM’s summit with First Nations leaders

Bill C-5 seen as a ‘naked power grab’ after legislation approval: LeMay

Bill C-5 seen as a ‘naked power grab’ after legislation approval: LeMay

Consulting with Indigenous leaders is a ‘constitutional obligation’ in land projects: Kempton

Consulting with Indigenous leaders is a ‘constitutional obligation’ in land projects: Kempton



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.