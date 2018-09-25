

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta's NDP caucus has asked the ethics commissioner to look into opposition Leader Jason Kenney's trip last week to India.

During the trip, Kenney, his energy critic Prasad Panda, and trade critic Devin Dreeshen toured the massive Jamnagar oil refinery on India's west coast.

Kenney has since talked about the refinery, owned by Reliance Industries, and the owner company's interest in doing business with Canada.

NDP legislature member Heather Sweet, speaking on behalf of the caucus, says Panda used to work for Reliance and still has shares in it.

She wants the ethics commissioner to see if the trip and Kenney's public comments violated legislature rules by benefiting Panda financially.

Kenney says he and Panda worked closely with the ethics commissioner to clear up these issues before the trip, and says the NDP is now grasping at straws to smear his good-faith attempt to drum up business for the province.