Alberta Liberals would add seats for Indigenous MLAs, make juries representative
Alberta Liberal party Leader David Khan is shown in an Alberta Liberal Party handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alberta Liberal Party MANDATORY CREDIT
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 21, 2019 4:44PM EDT
CALGARY -- Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan says he would improve child welfare, education and justice for Indigenous people if his party were to win the April 16 election.
Khan says a Liberal government would create regional Indigenous child protection offices, run by Indigenous groups, to help keep children in their home communities.
He says there would be Indigenous-led revisions to the school curriculum and the creation of Indigenous language immersion programs.
The party would also require provincial courts to use Indigenous-based sentencing principles and amend legislation making juries more representative.
Khan also says he would work to get six new seats in the legislature specifically for elected Indigenous members.
Khan, a lawyer specializing in Indigenous rights and land-claims litigation, won the party's leadership in 2017.
"Alberta Liberals believe there must be reconciliation with Indigenous peoples in government and society," Khan said in a release Thursday.
"Indigenous Albertans face systemic racism and the consequences of Canada's violent colonial past. Our plan will help addresses these issues."