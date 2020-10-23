OTTAWA -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

On Friday, Bellegarde issued a series of tweets in which he asks for Lucki to be replaced with someone “who will focus their attention on public safety and combatting racism.”

Citing several recent examples of issues related to the RCMP’s treatment of First Nations people, Bellegarde said the AFN has “lost confidence” in Lucki’s ability to keep her job as the head of Canada’s national police force.

Asked about the calls for her to be removed, Trudeau said that he’s heard concerns from Canadians about the “functioning” of the RCMP but plans to work with Lucki to keep Canadians safe.

More to come.