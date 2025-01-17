ADVERTISEMENT

Ottawa

Sentencing hearing for 'Freedom Convoy' organizer King underway, decision weeks away

By The Canadian Press

Published

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King returns to court following a break in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.