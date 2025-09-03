Ottawa

LeBreton Flats arena project ‘at the starting line,’ Senators president says

By Josh Pringle

Published

A big step in the plans for a downtown Ottawa arena for the Senators was revealed Thursday. The National Capital Commission announced the team was selected as the preferred bidder for the LeBreton Flats project and a memorandum with a group led by the team has been signed for a "major event centre." Katie Paris, a lead staffer on the project, provided details.