ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

OPP, local police urge safety first during Victoria Day long weekend

By Eric Taschner

Updated

Published

Provincial and local police are reminding drivers to prioritize road safety as the Victoria Day long weekend brings increased traffic, including trailers and boats, to highways and city streets. An undated photo of a car driving down a clear northern Ontario roadway is shown. (File photo/Eric Taschner/CTV News Northern Ontario)