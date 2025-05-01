ADVERTISEMENT

Northern Ontario

Cambrian College cuts 10 programs in wake of $36M decrease

By Ian Campbell

Published

Playing null of undefined
Sudbury’s Cambrian College suspending 10 programs

Sudbury’s Cambrian College suspending 10 programs

Cambrian College cutting programs

Cambrian College cutting programs

Rally against cuts to study permits

Rally against cuts to study permits

Around 180 support staff laid off at Conestoga College

Around 180 support staff laid off at Conestoga College

NB college cutting 66 jobs

NB college cutting 66 jobs

CTV National News: Businesses impacted by immigration policy changes

CTV National News: Businesses impacted by immigration policy changes