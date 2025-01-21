ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

Quebec passes bill that bans gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035

By Joe Lofaro

Published

What is the state of the EV revolution? Electric Mobility Canada president Daniel Breton explains where the e-vehicle revolution is at and where it may be going.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.