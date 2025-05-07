ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

New rules on tipping, price labelling take effect across Quebec

By The Canadian Press

Published

A payment terminal displays tip options at a restaurant in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.