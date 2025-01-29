ADVERTISEMENT

Montreal

'Duty to remember:' Events to mark eighth anniversary of Quebec City mosque attack

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alongside Mohamed Labidi, president of the Islamic Cultural Centre, meet with the families of the victims of the Quebec City mosque attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Saturday, January 25, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.