Winnipeg woman, 96, loves training in the gym
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 8:54PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 10, 2018 9:50PM EDT
A 96-year-old Winnipeg woman has taken up a new hobby: strength training at a local gym.
Winnie Clements, 96, heard that her 74-year-old daughter was working out so she decided to give it a try.
Body-builder and gym owner Valentine Payne now trains both women with free weights and on machines.
“She told me she wanted to get stronger and gain a little bit of weight, and I told her I’m the guy to go to,” Payne told CTV News Channel.
“It doesn’t matter how old the person is, I can help them to get fit and stronger because I’ve done many years of extensive research,” he added.
Payne said Clements is a “bit fragile” so he has to be cautious, but he enjoys training Clements, who reminds him of his mom.
Clements, meanwhile, says she “loves” training with Payne.