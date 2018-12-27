

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





An animal rescue centre in Florida is sorting through more than 200 adoption applications for a senior dog without a nose after his rescue story went viral.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida wrote in a Facebook post that it has received "200-plus emails, voice messages, social media inquires and applications" regarding Sniffles, a noseless dog that gained national attention after WESH-TV aired a Christmas Eve special on the dog's story.

Admirers of the 12-year-old dog have taken to social media, showing him an outpouring of support.

According to the foster-based rescue shelter, Sniffles is "a one-of-a kind canine." Because he does not have a nose, they say he tends to snort but "he loves strangers and kids."

"He's just a precious old man. Everyone at the vet's office has fallen in love with him," the shelter's special needs director Michelle Wacker said in an interview with WESH-TV in Orlando.

Sniffles was once a stray in Puerto Rico and was first rescued by a group known as Rabito Kontento, which is Spanish for Happy Tails. Poodle and Pooch Rescue wrote that Sniffles needed extensive treatment in Puerto Rico after he was attacked by a group of larger stray dogs. It said Sniffles sustained multiple injuries and bite wounds, and likely lost his nose during the attack.

After three surgeries but still in need of regular veterinary care, Sniffles was adopted to a home in Florida. However, he kept escaping, which the rescue says makes for "an unsafe situation" for a dog with special needs.

Sniffles was later found by animal control wandering the streets of Orange County, Fla. He was taken to Poodle and Pooch Rescue on Dec. 19.

Poodle and Pooch Rescue wrote that Sniffles is still in need of dental work to adjust his crooked grin but will soon have a forever home. President of Poodle and Pooch Rescue Rebecca Lynch told CTVNews.ca in an email that the centre plans to have an update on Sniffles' adoption on Thursday or Friday.

The shelter wrote that anyone who does not get the chance to adopt Sniffles can set their sights on some of the centre's other special needs dogs.

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your desire to help, your kindness and your generosity. So many others in need, please take the time to learn about them as well," they wrote.

The majority of the dogs at Poodle and Pooch Rescue are older, injured or dealing with a medical issue.

This dog which has no nose is melting hearts ��