

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





A litter of puppies have all been adopted after being thrown from a moving vehicle on Christmas Day in Florida.

Calling it the "Great Christmas Puppy Rescue," police officers at Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Fla. helped to rescue and find homes for the abandoned pups in Pensacola, Florida, on Dec. 25.

In a Facebook post, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the station received a call from a "concerned citizen" requesting help after witnessing the puppies being thrown from the vehicle

The ECSO wrote that none of the puppies were injured.

"Deputies brought the pups back to the ECSO where the deputies and dispatchers got some puppy time. All of the pups have been adopted and one was named 'Tinsel,'" it wrote alongside images of the pups.