Scotland’s oldest tartan, found in a peat bog, has been recreated and is now available to buy

Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Using carbon dating, scientists discovered that the “Glen Affric” fabric, uncovered in a peat bog in the Highlands during forestry work and donated to the Scottish Tartans Authority in the 1980s, dated back to around 1500-1600.
This, they said, makes it the oldest “true tartan” specimen in Scotland. Specialists could find no similarity with any known clan tartans, which were developed in the early 19th century.
Though the sample was stained by the peat, experts were able to identify green and brown or black stripes overlaid on one or two colors. Dye analysis on eight samples from the historic piece then revealed it had also contained red and yellow.
Now, the pattern has been recreated for the modern wardrobe by tartan fabric creator and weaver House of Edgar.
Based on the dye analysis and pattern extraction from the original material, experts from the Scottish Tartans Authority, which preserves and promotes the origins, history, manufacture, use and development of the fabric, worked with House of Edgar to find shades that would work with the designers’ latest palette.
Peter Eslea MacDonald, head of research and collections at the Scottish Tartans Authority, told CNN via email that the teams worked together to “maintain the pattern and colours, but refining the shades to something that would have existed at the time but which also work today.”
“It was undoubtedly a status piece,” MacDonald said of the original fabric. “It is likely to have belonged to an important person, possibly a woman or a gentleman of rank,” he said, adding that it would probably have been worn as a shawl or an upper body wrap.
Emma Wilkinson, designer at House of Edgar, told CNN it was “a real privilege” to work with experts to recreate the tartan, which will be available to buy as part of the company’s new collection, “The Seventeen Eighty Three Collection.”
“Many kilt shops both in Scotland and around the world will have access to this tartan, so we urge anyone looking to see the Glen Affric recreation in person and have a beautiful kilt or accessory made in this tartan to reach out to their local kiltmakers,” she said.
Dozens of family members of hostages held by Hamas stormed a committee meeting in Israel's parliament Monday, demanding a deal to win their loved ones' release, as European foreign ministers joined growing international calls for Israel to negotiate on the creation of a Palestinian state after the war.
A divided U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues.
A juror's illness forced the postponement for at least a day Monday of a defamation trial where former U.S. president Donald Trump was expected to tell a jury why he has for years has spoken so disparagingly about E. Jean Carroll — the writer who claims he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
The U.S. on Monday hit Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO with sanctions, alleging assistance to Iran's military wing — and in addition, imposed a fifth round of sanctions on the militant group Hamas for abuse of cryptocurrency since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel.
The Federal Aviation Administration recommends that airlines inspect the door plugs on certain Boeing 737s that are older than the Max 9 jetliner that suffered a blowout of a similar panel during a flight this month.
Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
The recent deaths of six children in Ontario and four children in British Columbia from a bacterial infection is grabbing parents' attention. Doctors say severe cases of invasive Group A streptococcal infection are extremely rare. Here's what to know.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.
Taylor Swift's townhouse in New York City appears to have been the target of another break-in attempt, this time by a man who was arrested near the singer's Tribeca home Saturday as police responded to a report of a disorderly person.
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show "Pawn Stars" celebrity Richard "Rick" Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. He was 39.
Wall Street is rising again Monday to build on its all-time high reached last week. The S&P 500 was 0.2 per cent higher in midday trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 141 points, or 0.4 per cent, to the top 38,000 level, as of 11:05 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3 per cent higher.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says federal corporations are now required to file beneficial ownership information with Corporations Canada and that some of this information will be made available publicly.
The collaborators behind restaurants in Vancouver and Toronto have Palestinian, Jewish and Israeli roots, and acknowledge they don't always agree.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Nick Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore who plays golf for the University of Alabama, won the American Express tournament Sunday at the PGA West golf course in La Quinta, California.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
