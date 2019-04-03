

Matthew Talbot, CTVNews.ca





A 13-year-old Nevada boy bought his mom a car, trading his Xbox to make it happen.

William Rabillo found the car ad on Facebook late last month and reached out with the offer of yard work and his Xbox.

"I saw people on YouTube where they get their mom a car and then surprise their mom with that car, and then I wanted to do that," he said.

The ad's poster initially declined, but Rabillo said she changed her mind and agreed to the trade. When Rabillo surprised his mother, Krystal Preston, with the car, she cried.

"I lost it," she said. "I bawled so bad, I was just like, 'There's no way.'"

"There's no words that can express my gratitude and how proud I am."

Preston, a single mom, said they were just starting over and struggling to get by.

"At my low point, here comes my son," she said. "Everybody goes through rough patches in their life, but there's good that can come from any situation as long as somebody with a heart does it."

Rabillo's kind gesture didn't go unnoticed. After U.S. media covered the story and it was shared on Reddit, a Microsoft executive reached out.

Larry Hryb, who goes by the username MajorNelson, saw the story and said he reached out to Preston.

Hryb is known online for sending elaborate care packages including Xbox consoles and games to people who suffer losses or do something kind.

"I have made contact with the mother," he wrote. "We will be sending her a package to share with her son."

With files from CNN