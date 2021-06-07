TORONTO -- Former Toronto Raptors star and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh shares his story and gives advice to young athletes in his new book “Letters to a Young Athlete.”

Through a series of letters, the book tells the story of the athlete's career and the lessons he learned on and off the court, while providing guidance to readers on how they can find personal success, grow as individuals and discover their purpose in life.

“I learned so many valuable lessons that I want to teach young kids, and really athletes all over and really everyone all over, because I learned so much just kind of being in those positions and overcoming challenges and seeing the success that it could bring if you just put your mind to something and stick with it,” says Bosh in an interview with CTV’s Your Morning. “I’ve seen first hand what can happen, so I’m just reverse engineering and bringing those lessons to people who would want them.”

The book focuses on the importance of adapting to change and highlights the pro-athlete’s growth as a player and individual through the wisdom of others, self-reflection and overcoming personal challenges.

Bosh began his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors in 2003, playing a total of seven seasons with the franchise before departing for the Miami Heat in 2010. He played there for six seasons until a rare blood clotting condition forced his early retirement in 2016.

“I never saw myself in that situation and once it happened, it’s kind of like you go through these emotions, like why me, not yet, it's not my time,” says Bosh. “I thought I was going to have all of these other things to do and I found myself in a position I had never been in. Of course on the flip side, I had made it to the NBA, won some championships, won a gold medal, did all of these great things and then I felt myself in a position to where my career was unfinished.”

Throughout his 13 year career, Bosh was an 11-time NBA All-Star player and won two NBA Championships with the Miami Heat. In 2008, he was on the gold-medal-winning U.S. national basketball team at the Beijing Olympics.

“But you know, looking back, I made the best with what I had, I had a 13-year career, I’m very appreciative of it,” says Bosh. “A lot of people don't get that and I eventually had to come to the realization that you have to appreciate what you have and make everyday count while you have it, so I’m thankful that I am able to look back and smile when I look at the ride that I had.”

Bosh says that his career-ending health problems also gave him the opportunity and time to write.

“Most importantly I don't think that I would have this message intact for everyone, I wouldn't have written this book if it hadn't been for that instance,” says Bosh. “I’m looking at taking that instance that happened to me and hopefully teaching myself and others how to be better and really just showing people to make the most of it because you never know what will happen tomorrow.”

A lifelong lover of books who was known for reading before games, Bosh says that his love for reading pushed him to write a book himself, as a way of bringing his passion to other people.

“Before games I always knew that chaos was about to ensue so I wanted to make sure I was at least getting some peaceful time feeding my brain in another kind of way and it just always gave me an escape,” says Bosh. “I felt like it was just me and the book, and me and the lessons, just trying to get better on a daily basis. It is just something that I really enjoyed.

Bosh says he hopes that his book will give readers at least some of what he gets out of reading.

“It gave me peace and I’m trying to bring that same sort of peace and understanding and more importantly the lessons that I’ve learned to all of those looking to aspire to do something great,” says Bosh.