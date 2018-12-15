

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh





After winning $1.75 million from Atlantic Lotto last year, a Nova Scotia couple is paying it forward by purchasing dozens of turkeys, hams and toys for people in their hometown.

“I was just so grateful for what transpired for us over the last year that I just wanted to do something for complete strangers,” Margie Stewart of Pictou County, N.S. told CTV Atlantic.

Over the holiday season, Margie and her husband Gerald Stewart have been approaching shoppers and offering to buy the items. Being able to do so, Margie said, has made this one of their best Christmases ever.

“My husband and I are able to do this now for people and it gives us great joy to be able to do it,” she explained. “It really has made Christmas for Gerry and I to be able to share what we have.”

The couple hopes that they inspire others to pay it forward in any way that they can.

“You don’t know what people are feeling at Christmas time and it’s nice to help people out,” Gerald said. “So that’s what we want to do.”

William Turner is one of the shoppers touched by the Stewarts’ generosity.

“Nobody ever done that before,” he said after Margie offered to pay for his turkey. “I think it’s a good thing. You know, a lot of people can’t afford stuff at Christmas.”