

Christy Somos, with files from CTV Montreal





Montreal fitness enthusiast Dana Glowacka set the world record for the longest plank held by a woman earlier in May – passing the previous record by 50 minutes.

Glowacka held the position for four hours and 20 minutes at the First International Plank Training Conference in Naperville, IL on May 18.

“When it gets uncomfortable, I just close my eyes and get reconnected,” Glowacka told CTV News Montreal.

Glowacka says her son inspired her to take on this challenge, and she is in the process of getting her record acknowledged by Guinness World Records.