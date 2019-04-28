

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





The Virgin Money 2019 London Marathon brought its usual crowds today, with many participants dressed up in costumes ranging from charity ribbons to nuns.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won his 10th consecutive marathon, with his time of 2:02:37 -- the second-fastest marathon time run on a record-eligible course, just behind his world record time he set in Berlin last year.

This is Kipchoge’s fourth London Marathon title.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei became the youngest female London Marathon winner at age 25.

Thirty-eight new Guinness World Records were achieved as well, mostly to do with marathon times while the participant is in costume, including “fastest marathon dressed as a tent (male),” and “fastest marathon in a full-body animal costume (female).”

Canadians hoping to break records or set new standards have a chance at the upcoming Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Oct. 20, 2019, the race accepts world record attempts in either team or individual categories, including costumes.